An evening walk down Dalal Street | Selling in banks, weak rupee weigh on Sensex, Nifty; defensives gain

Looks like equities had a case of Monday blues as benchmarks ended the day on a lower note, courtesy a fall in banks as well as a weak rupee.

The Indian currency fell on the back of a sharp drop in Turkish lira against the US dollar. As a result, it had a negative impact on other emerging market currencies and that lead to a fall in the rupee as well on fears of a spill-over effect.

The Nifty managed to give up 11,400-mark, while the Sensex fell over half a percent.

The Indian currency on Monday touched an all-time low of 69.8550, following the fall in Turkish currency.

Following results of State Bank of India (SBI), banking stocks fell sharply on Monday, continuing its nervous momentum from Friday. The Bank Nifty ended over a percent lower, while the Nifty PSU bank index fell over 2.5 percent. What aided to the negative sentiment was a weak phase in midcaps too. The Nifty midcap index fell almost a percent. Among other losers were metals, auto and energy names.

The only sectors to shine during the day’s trade were the traditional defensives. Weak rupee ensured a good boost to information technology (IT) stocks, while pharmaceuticals too had a good day of trade, led by a surge in Sun Pharmaceuticals.

The day began on a negative note itself, with the Sensex falling around 250 points, while the Nifty, too, breached 11,350 as well. Selling in midcaps also weighed on indices. But during the afternoon, there was some recovery seen on the back of a pullback in midcaps. However, last hour selling in this segment again took a turn for the worse.

At the close of market hours, Sensex closed down 224.33 points or 0.59% at 37644.90, while the Nifty fell 73.70 points or 0.64% at 11355.80. The market breadth is negative as 963 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,716 shares, while 161 shares were unchanged.

Among stocks, Infosys, Sun Pharma, GAIL and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Vedanta, BPCL and HPCL lost the most among both indices.

Stocks in news:

Shares of HDFC Bank were down 1.1 percent following an abrupt resignation by Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar last week. Global research firm Nomura believes that the exit is a small, near-term negative and that the potential MD&CEO candidate could be an outsider now.

State Bank of India (SBI) slipped another 3 percent after India’s largest public sector bank reported a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore for the quarter ended June as its provisions for bad loans rose by more than 70 percent year-on-year.

Gaurav Manchanda, the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal, sold small stake in the country's second largest software services company. The company informed exchanges that Manchanda sold more than 8.05 lakh equity shares through open market transaction between August 8 and August 10. The stock hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1411 on the BSE. It closed with gains of 1.7%.

Shares of Coal India rose nearly 1 percent as investors cheered the company’s good show for the June quarter. Brokerage house Jefferies has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 363. The research firm said that Q1 operating profit was 3 percent below estimates.

GAIL’s stock rose 3.5% percent as investors cheered its good results for the quarter. Brokerage house JPMorgan has maintained a neutral stance on the stock and raised target to Rs 360 from Rs 330. It observed that strong crude drove record marketing EBITDA. Potential near-term catalyst is tariff hikes.

Global Update

European stocks traded lower as investors kept an eye on trade war issues along with further weakness in Turkish lira. Stoxx 600 was down 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia fell too due to Turkish lira’s weakness. Investors were also digesting cues from earnings season. Nikkei 225 slid 1.98 percent, or 440.65 points, to close at 21,857.43.