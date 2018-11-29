An evening walk down Dalal Street | Nifty ends November series at 10,859; Sensex up 453 points

Moneycontrol News

A stronger rupee, falling crude oil prices along with a dovish commentary from the US central bank chief boosted markets across the globe, including India. Back home, the Nifty surged past 10,800 on a day when F&O contracts for November series expired.

The Sensex, meanwhile, hit 36,000 during the day’s trade, rising over 530 points intraday.

Both indices ended the session on a strong note, with the Nifty retaining 10,800 levels on expiry.

For the uninitiated, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded a dovish stance on interest rates, hinting at a slower pace of a rate hike cycle in 2019. This led to a rally among global markets as probability of foreign flows coming to emerging markets seemed more likely.

Additionally, lower crude oil prices added to the optimism among investors, which also shored up the rupee. The Indian rupee began the day, opening over 50 paise higher and surpassed 70 per US dollar mark as well.

Among sectors, banks, automobiles, consumption, metals and pharmaceuticals witnessed a positive trade, while IT stocks took a hit on the back of a stronger rupee. Among broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index rose over half a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 453.46 points or 1.27 percent at 36,170.41, and the Nifty was up 129.80 points or 1.21 percent at 10,858.70. The market breadth was narrow as 1301 shares advanced, against a decline of 1291 shares, while 145 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers, while Power Grid, NTPC, and HCL Tech lost the most.

Stocks in News

Yes Bank shares reversed majority of losses after hitting fresh 33-month low on Thursday, shedding another 9 percent as rating agency ICRA also downgraded lender's long-term ratings, following the action by its parent firm Moody's.

Shares of Sical Logistics gained 5 percent after the company won a contract from Mahanadi Coalfields.

Shares of oil marketing companies including BPCL, HPCL and IOC closed 1-3 percent higher after Brent crude oil prices dropped in the global market.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises gained 2 percent after the company approved issue of NCDs worth Rs 500 crore.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained 4 percent on the back of USFDA approval to market Lansoprazole delayed release orally disintegrating tablets.

Minda Corporation shares gained 4 percent on redemption of commercial paper.

Adani Enterprises shares rallied as much as 7 percent after the company finally decided to finance its Carmichael mine project through its own resources. The project was stacked up both environmentally and financially.

Global banking and asset management group Investec has maintained its buy call on L&T and increased target price to Rs 1,745 from Rs 1,725 earlier, implying 24 percent potential upside. The stock ended a percent higher.

NBFC Shriram Transport Finance Corporation shares gained 4 percent after global investment firm Morgan Stanley said it expects 34 percent upside in the stock to Rs 1,515 per share.

Vakrangee shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit for fifth consecutive session on Thursday after the company received clean chit from market regulator SEBI and EOW in stock manipulation case.

Deep Industries shares rallied 5 percent after the company bagged contract from country's largest oil & gas exploration company ONGC.

Global Markets

European stocks moved higher as investors reacted to comments from US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. Stoxx 600 index rose 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia traded higher ahead of a meeting between US and China in a bid to ease trade tensions between the two nations. Nikkei 225 rose 85.58 points, or 0.39 percent, to 22,262.6 while the Topix index added 5.81 points, or 0.35 percent.