An evening walk down Dalal Street | Investors lose nearly Rs 3L crore on manic Monday; Nifty gives up 11,000, Sensex down 530 pts

It’s a day that completely belonged to the bears, with the Sensex ending over 500 points lower. More importantly, the Nifty gave up 11,000-mark and closed below this key psychological level.

The selloff was largely seen among financials, particularly non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which weighed big on the indices. Investors seem to be concerned about liquidity issues, particularly in the housing finance companies (HFCs). The likes of HDFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance were trading lower.

Additionally, macros too made investors wary as crude prices touched USD 80 per barrel-mark. An effect was seen on oil marketing companies (OMCs) as well as aviation companies.

Weaker rupee also added to the Street’s woes, with the currency trading around 72.64 per US dollar. This boosted IT stocks though, with Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech, among others, gaining big.

There was selling across majority of sectors, with deep cuts seen among banks, auto, FMCG, metals and pharmaceuticals.

Together, investors lost around Rs 3 lakh crore during the session as a fallout of this bearish move.

The opening minutes witnessed a reverse trade as benchmarks rose in the first few minutes. But selling in banks in the first ten minutes of trade ensured both Sensex and Nifty gave up all of their gains and traded in the red.

However, a further selloff among NBFCs pushed indices lower into the red zone. Sentiment was also dented with midcaps as well as auto names taking a big hit as well.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 536.58 points or 1.46% at 36305.02, while the Nifty was down 175.70 points or 1.58% at 10967.40. The market breadth is negative as 543 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,092 shares, while 161 shares were unchanged.

TCS and Coal India were the top gainers, while HDFC, M&M, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.

Stocks in the News

Shares of Cipla ended closed 2.5 percent lower even after it received US FDA nod to generic version of Albenza, a drug used to treat worm infections.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank recovered from low points and ended higher after it declared that it has some exposure to IL&FS, which is currently standard.

Jet Airways closed over 7 percent lower amid reports that TPG Capital, Blackstone have submitted bids for Jet’s stake in Jet Privilege.

Shares of REC and PFC ended lower by 1-8 percent amid reports that the former may buy government stake in PFC for Rs 12,000 crore.

Jewellery stocks were buzzing in trade, with the likes of PC Jeweller rising 1 percent on report that the government could rule out raising tariffs on gold imports.

Ramco Systems rose 3 percent after it received an order for Ramco Aviation Suite from Advanced Global Resources.

MEP Infra declined around 6 percent even as it resumed toll collection for light vehicles at Mulund toll plaza.

Kwality shares locked in 5% lower circuit after company withdraws QIP issue

ITD Cementation India’s share price rallied 2 percent on bagging two orders which are valued at Rs 845 crore.

Aviation companies share prices fell 4-7 percent and oil marketing companies dipped 2-4 percent as Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, climbed above USD 80 a barrel mark.

Global Markets

European stocks were lower as investors digested the implementation of import tariffs which were announced by US and China. Stoxx 600 was off by 0.22 percent with almost every sector in the red.

Meanwhile, markets in Australia and Hong Kong were broadly negative too amid kicking in of fresh tariffs which were announced by US and China. ASX 200 closed 0.12 percent lower at 6,186.9.