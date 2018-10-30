App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street | Indices end volatile session on a negative note, Nifty just below 10,200

At the close of market hours, the Sensex is down 176.27 points or 0.52% at 33891.13, while the Nifty is lower by 52.50 points or 0.51% at 10198.40.

Equity benchmarks witnessed a volatile trading session as they saw extreme swings between positive and negative zones, before settling in the red. Some additional selling in the last hour dragged indices further down to the low points. The Nifty ended around 10,200.

Midcaps, however, had a field day as the Nifty Midcap index closed around a percent higher.

PSU banks continued their positive momentum as the Nifty PSU bank index closed over 2 percent higher. This is in addition to the 7 percent gain that the index saw on October 29, 2018.

Among other sectors, energy stocks saw some weakness, along with metals. Meanwhile, IT and auto indices saw gains.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex is down 176.27 points or 0.52% at 33891.13, while the Nifty is lower by 52.50 points or 0.51% at 10198.40. The market breadth is narrow as 1,472 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,066 shares, while 1,104 shares were unchanged.

Infosys, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Coal India, and HPCL have lost the most.

Stocks in News

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) closed 4 percent lower on the back of weak set of numbers posted by the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

OnMobile Global advanced 5 percent after company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

Just Dial added 11 percent as the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

Public sector lender Dena Bank's second quarter loss widened to Rs 416.70 crore on elevated provisions YoY, with weakening asset quality sequentially. The stock ended 2 percent higher.

ABB India reported a healthy 30 percent on year growth in profit to Rs 108.34 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, driven by growth across parameters. Yet, the stock ended 2 percent lower.

Ipca Laboratories shares rallied 1 percent after a media report suggested that the company received exemption for two APIs from the US health regulator.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra were up 20 percent after company turned profitable after several quarters of loss.

Global Markets

European stocks were slightly higher as investors continued to digest earnings reports. But they were also wary about trade war concerns between US and China. Stoxx 600 edged up around 0.1 percent, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia were mostly positive as Chinese scrips saw a rebound. The Shanghai composite rose 1.02 percent to close at around 2,568.05 while the Shenzhen composite advanced 0.939 percent at 1,276.45.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:47 pm

