App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street: ICICI Bank, RIL among 7 stocks that investors can buy after today's rally

The market has been moving in one direction and that is up so far in March. The S&P BSE Sensex has already rallied 1668 points while Nifty surged 509 points in the same period.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

It was a terrific Tuesday for D-Street as Sensex rallied by nearly 500 points while Nifty50 reclaimed 11,300, registering a fresh 6-month closing high.

Fireworks were seen in the banking space as NiftyBank hit a fresh record high of 28,488 led by gains in IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank.

The rally was broad-based across all sectors barring IT which closed mildly in the red weighed by a rise in rupee against the USD. The rupee gained strength, past 70 per dollar, thanks to the increase in foreign inflows and drop in yield.

related news

All the other sectoral indices witnessed healthy buying and ended in green. Telecom, Realty, and Capital Goods were the top gainers in the range of 2.2-2.6 percent.

In terms of specific stocks, many big large-cap names hit their fresh 52-week high which is a bullish sign. Stocks which hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE include names like Bajaj Holdings, Divi’s Laboratories, Bata India, RIL, Titan Company, Ipca Labs, UPL, Havells India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank etc. among others.

Amongst the broader market indices, the BSE Mid-cap ended with 0.7 percent gains while the BSE Small-cap closed in-line with the benchmark.

The market has been moving in one direction and that is up so far in March. The S&P BSE Sensex has already rallied 1668 points while Nifty surged 509 points in the same period.

The next big question is where should investors put their money? Well, experts suggest that momentum is likely to continue in stocks which have been hitting 52-week highs.

“The way breakout happened in the index we expect action in HDFC Bank, RIL, IndusInd Bank, as well as ICICI Bank. These are my top Nifty50 names where a clear strong trend can be seen. The near term target for HDFC Bank is Rs 2240-2260, for RIL we see a target of Rs 1360-1400. For IndusInd Bank, we see a target of Rs 1680-1700,” Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

“In the Mid-cap space, we see a strong trend in Voltas and we see a 7-8% kind of uptick. One interesting trend which we have tracking is in hotel space. Indian Hotels can deliver strong performance. It has already given a massive breakout and we expect 18-20% kind of uptick from current levels,” he said.

Stocks in news

KEC International shares rallied 6 percent after the company received orders worth Rs 1,323 crore across its various segments.

Shares of Sharon Bio Medicine up 5 percent after the withdrawal of closure notice by MPCB.

Deep Industries gained more than 15 percent after the company received a contract from ONGC.

Shares of Bharti Airtel surged 5 percent after a news report said the company will slash its stake in Bharti Infratel.

HDFC Life Insurance Company shares tanked more than 4 percent as the offer for sale by joint venture partner opened for subscription on Tuesday.

Global Updates

European markets are trading flat on Tuesday ahead of crucial Brexit vote in the UK Parliament.

Asian markets ended higher as US stocks jumped on Monday breaking the five-day losing streak. Nikkei added 1.79 percent to close at 21,503.6 and Shanghai Composite gained 1.1 percent to close at 3,060.31.

Hang Seng index rose 1.46 percent to end at 28920.87. Kospi jumped 0.89 percent to close at 2,157.18.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Couple Arrested for Indecency in Iran After Clip of Public Marriage Pr ...

Retail Inflation Rises to 4-month High of 2.57% in February

Industrial Growth Slows to 1.7 Per Cent in January

Britain Issues New 'Black Hole' Coin in Honour of Stephen Hawking

Infants Can Judge Friends, Strangers by Laughter

BSP's No to Fancy Raths, High-tech PR, Will Go the Old Fashioned Way W ...

Pictures of PM, Ministers Taken Down From Most Govt Websites After Imp ...

Here is What Indra Kumar Has to Say About Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Total Dh ...

The Future of Smart banking and What It Means for You

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Ebix-Yatra deal: Here are all investments Ebix made in India so far

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 37500, Nifty at 11301, Nifty Bank surg ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Formula One: From sweeping aerodynamic changes to potential loss of ra ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.