An evening walk down Dalal Street | Higher Brent crude prices, weak rupee weigh on Sensex, Nifty; IT stocks surge

It was a double whammy for the market on Tuesday as a weak rupee along with higher crude oil prices dragged the market further. The Nifty managed to give up 11,550-mark, while the Sensex shed 38,200-mark as well.

Investors were likely to have been worried about macro effect of higher crude oil prices, even as Brent crude touched USD 79 per barrel. Any upmove on oil prices adversely impacts domestic macros, particularly in case of India. The nation imports a huge quantity of its oil requirements. Hence, this bullishness could hurt India’s finances as more money would have had to be spent by the exchequer to buy this oil

Further adding to the problems for India were a depreciation in the Indian rupee. It fell below the psychological mark of 71.50 and plunged to a record low of 71.5363.

There was selling across all the sectors, with a major downward move seen among banks, FMCG, auto, infra, metals, pharamceuticals and PSU banks. Information technology (IT) stocks were the biggest gainers as the sharp fall in rupee boosted technology stocks. A depreciated rupee bodes well for export-oriented companies, such as that of IT companies as it ensures better revenues for them.

The day began on a good note, but selling began within the first few minutes of trade in the morning. Banks were a big drag, but it was the rupee that led to the big drag. Additionally, sentiment could have been soured as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cried foul over SEBIs’ circular asking for KYC compliance for all such cases, failing which they will have to wind up positions.

At the close of market hours, Sensex closed down 154.60 points or 0.40% at 38157.92, while the Nifty fell 62.10 points or 0.54% at 11520.30. The market breadth is negative as 758 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,983 shares, while 152 shares were unchanged.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, while Asian Paints, SBI, Grasim and Indiabulls Housing were the top losers.

Stocks in news:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Tuesday, managed to hit market capitalisation of Rs 8 lakh crore again, following a huge surge in IT stocks. TCS stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,100. The stock closed 1.8% higher at Rs 2093 on BSE.

Infosys share price rallied 2.6 percent on buying demand from investors after the stock adjusted for bonus issue and weak rupee. The record date for the same is fixed as September 5, 2018.

Balkrishna Industries share price corrected 6 percent after global brokerage house HSBC downgraded rating as well as slashed target price for the stock. The tyre maker announced a capex plan of upto USD 100 million for setting up a Greenfield tyre plant in USA through a wholly owned subsidiary to be set up.

Shares of Force Motors slipped nearly 4.7 percent after company reported weak sales number for the month ended August 2018. The company's total August auto sales declined 25 percent at 2,083 units against 2,779 units, YoY.

Shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom jumped 10 percent after company entered in to partnership with Netflix to offer video streaming services to its subscribers.

Global update

Equity markets in Europe were higher after economic issues in Argentina, which led to the imposition of emergency austerity measures gave some relief to investors. The Stoxx 600 edged up around 0.2 percent.

Asian indices were positive amid volatile trade as investors continued to react to trade war concerns as well as worries on emerging markets. Nikkei 225 ended largely flat.