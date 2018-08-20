An evening walk down Dalal Street | Fresh records for Sensex, Nifty as good global cues, rupee recovery lead the way

Positive global cues, a recovery in rupee along with a rally in banks and index heavyweights helped the market kick off the week on a very strong note. Both indices managed to end at record closing highs.

The Nifty managed to hit 11,500 for the first time ever and has ended above 11,550-mark, while the Sensex comfortably traded above 38,000-mark. Strong cues dominated the activity on D-Street through the day and marginally off the high point of the day.

Midcaps, too, had a good trading day, ending almost a percent higher as investors rushed to park funds in this space as well.

Meanwhile, the Indian currency managed to end below 70-mark, touching lows of around 69.59 to the dollar, before trading around 69.8-levles.

The day began on a strong note as indices clinched fresh records in the opening minutes. A further rally among banks, infra and pharma names helped the market stay above crucial milestones. The only laggard for the Street was the IT index, which took a hit after Infosys’ shares fell, following its CFO’s abrupt resignation.

At the close of market hours, Sensex closed up 330.87 points or 0.87% at 38278.75, and the Nifty ended higher by 81.00 points or 0.71% at 11551.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,455 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,280 shares, while 190 shares were unchanged.

Among stocks, L&T and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, and GAIL were the top losers.

Stocks in news:

Larsen & Toubro share price rallied more than 6.5 percent ahead of its board meeting to consider share buyback proposal later this week. The company on Saturday said the board of directors will be meeting on August 23, to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Coal India share price climbed 1.1 percent after reports indicated that the government is planning to sell some minority stake in the company. Government official said the government aims to raise Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in FY19 via minority share sale in the country's largest coal mining company, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting NewsRise.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price rallied 3.5 percent after reports of likely proposal for IPO of company's foreign subsidiary. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government proposed an initial public offering for ONGC Videsh.

Infosys slipped by about 3 percent after company on Saturday announced that its Chief Financial Officer M D Ranganath has stepped down to pursue “professional opportunities in new areas”. The stock which rallied by about 40 percent in 2018 came under pressure. The index breached its crucial psychological support at Rs 1400.

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services added 1.9 percent as broking house Kotak Securities has upgraded the stock to add from reduce rating and kept the target at Rs 420 per share.

Global Update

Markets in Europe were higher even as investors bet on the upcoming US-China trade meet which will take place in this week. Stoxx 600 was up around 0.35 percent in the opening minutes.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia rose on the back of a strong Wall Street handover due to US-China tensions easing off. Nikkei 225 closed 71.38 points, or 0.32 percent, to 22,199.