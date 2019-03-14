App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street: Don't lose heart! Nifty has just taken a breather, rally intact

Experts said it is now advisable to look at stocks which are displaying signs of a breakout.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A day of consolidation for Indian markets but no love lost for the bulls as benchmark indices closed above crucial support levels. The Nifty50 registered a higher intraday low of 11,314 compared to low of 11,276 on March 13 suggests that bulls remained in charge.

The index has already rallied by over 500 points so far in March and some consolidation cannot be ruled out at least in the near term. The larger trend, though, still remains on the upside.

Both Sensex and Nifty closed off day's high but still managed to close in green compared to their respective previous day’s closing level. The NiftyBank hit yet another record high.

related news

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex closed 2.7 points higher at 37,754 while Nifty50 gained 1.55 points to end at 11,343 on March 14.

The NiftyBank hit a record high of 29,070 before closing the day at 28,923, up 38 points, led by gains in IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda.

After a strong rally seen in the last three trading sessions, participants were in the profit-taking mood from the beginning which capped the upside, but the trend still remains to be on the upside, suggest experts. However, it is now advisable to look at stocks which are displaying signs of a breakout, they said.

"After witnessing two-day of vertical climb, we were witnessing resistance near 11400 levels. Nevertheless, looking at the momentum and VIX, once we move above 11400-11420, Nifty50 is like to surpass the previous record high and touch 11800. More than a top, it is just a halt in the rally," Meghana V Malkan, co-founder, Malkansview told Moneycontrol.

Investors should now look at specific stocks. Meghana said she likes Wipro as well as Jindal Steel, which have witnessed a break and are poised to move higher in the near-term, with a target of Rs 285 and Rs 195 respectively.

Stocks in news

Essel Propack jumped nearly 7 percent after the company redeemed commercial papers on maturity dates.

Tata Motors shares fell a little over 1 percent after subsidiary JLR recalled some cars due to excessive CO2 emissions.

Lenders of Reliance Communications sold about 4.34 percent stake of promoters in the telecom firm and as a result shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies came under pressure on March 14. The share price of Reliance Power fell 6 percent while that of Reliance Communications closed lower by 5 percent.

Reliance Infra ended the day 3 percent lower while Reliance Capital tanked 8 percent. Reliance Nippon shed 4 percent and Reliance Naval ended the day close to 2 percent on the negative side.

Shares of Deep Industries rose 9 percent as the company received two orders worth Rs 183.50 crore from ONGC.

The share price of eClerx Services gained 4 percent as the board approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 262 crore.

Global Update

European markets are trading on Thursday amid confusion over Brexit issue. CAC gained 0.70 percent at 5,343.35, DAX was up 0.43 percent at 11,623.53 and FTSE rose 0.40 percent at 7,188.51.

Asian markets ended mixed on the back of China’s industrial output growth fell to 17-year low. Nikkei ended flat at 21,287.02, while Shanghai Composite shed 1.2 percent to 2,990.68.

Kospi ended higher at 2,155.68 and Hang Seng was up 0.15 percent 28,851.39.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

China's Growing Presence in Indian Ocean a Challenge, We’re Keeping ...

She Never Told Me She was Upset With Me: Aamir Khan Clueless About Kan ...

Opposition Has Become Pakistan’s Weapon, Repeats What the Imran Khan ...

Manmohan Singh Was Not as Determined and Strong on Terror as Modi, Say ...

Govind Pansare Case: Irked over Probe, HC Says State a 'Laughing Stock ...

Kolkata Police Files Chargesheet Against Pacer Mohammed Shami

Why Uneasy JDS-Congress Alliance May Turn Out to be a Boon for BJP in ...

'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' BJP Slogan For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Arun ...

Varun Dhawan Reveals New Kalank Poster and Twitter is Reminded of Baah ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Month on from Pulwama terror attack: From death of 42 CRPF jawans, IAF ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.