An evening walk down Dalal Street | Bulls take charge on D-Street as Sensex closes 700 points higher; Nifty around 10,250

An extremely strong day of trade comes to a close, with the Sensex jumping over 700 points, while the Nifty ended above 10,250-mark.

Intense buying among PSU banks, automobiles, infra, IT, metals, and pharmaceuticals boosted the indices. The Nifty Midcap index rose 3 percent.

ICICI Bank was the top stock in focus, as shares gained around 11 percent after its Q2 results. It managed to single-handedly push the indices higher.

Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, and TCS rallied and aided sentiment as well.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 718.09 points or 2.15% at 34067.40, while the Nifty ended higher by 220.90 points or 2.20% at 10250.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,814 shares advanced, against a decline of 769 shares, while 1,046 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in News

ICICI Bank gained 11 percent as investors bet on improvement in asset quality. The bank’s second quarter profit fell sharply by 55.84 percent to Rs 908.88 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Divis Laboratories shares rallied as much as 15 percent as brokerages turned bullish on the stock after strong Q2 earnings.

Cipla rose 5 percent as the company received an approval for a blood pressure drug from US FDA.

Share price of Granules India added 8 percent on completion of USFDA inspection at its US facility.

J Kumar Infraprojects rose 4 percent after company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Shares of GTPL Hathway gained 3 percent as the company won an EPC order worth Rs 1,246 crore in Gujarat.

Cox & Kings’ shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 192.25 on Monday after the company sold its education business to UK-based firm for hefty amount of Rs 4,387 crore.

Nestle India shares gained more than 1 percent as brokerage houses maintained their positive stance on the stock after better-than-expected July-September quarter earnings barring profit.

Global Markets

Stocks in Europe were higher as investors observed political events around the globe along with keep an eye on further earnings. Stoxx 600 was 0.28 percent higher with the majority of the sectors trading above the flatine.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia were mixed as major Chinese indices fell over 2 percent. The Shanghai composite slipped 2.18 percent to close at around 2,542.10 while the Shenzhen composite fell 2.02 percent at 1,264.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index erased losses to trade fractionally higher in late-afternoon trade.