An evening walk down Dalal Street | Bulls steal the show ahead of Interim Budget; Nifty ends Jan series above 10,800

What a strong end to the January series! Bulls stole the show on Thursday, a day ahead of the interim Budget, with benchmarks ending with almost 2 percent gains. The Sensex closed 665 points higher, while the Nifty closed above 10,800.

Strong trends on Europe and US markets along with a dovish stance by the US Federal Reserve helped the market end on a high note.

Back home, the Street anticipated a rural and farmer-friendly Budget, based on President Ramnath Kovind’s address to the Parliament. Additionally, a rally was seen among all sectors, but IT and financials particularly propelled the upmove on the benchmarks.

The markets reacted to a slight breather in the rate hike cycle by US Federal Reserve. The US central bank signaled that there could be some patience in the pace of hiking interest rates, amid fears of slowdown in US economy. As it held interest rates steady, the US central bank also discarded its promises of “further gradual increases” in interest rates, and said it would be “patient” before making any further moves.

The likes of HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Consultancy Services have witnessed intense buying.

These are index heavyweights and a rally in such names usually boosts equity benchmarks. Apart from Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC have surged 2-3 percent, while TCS is up over 1.5 percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 665.44 points or 1.87% at 36256.69, while the Nifty was higher by 179.20 points or 1.68% at 10831.00. The market breadth was narrow as 1,403 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,137 shares, while 132 shares were unchanged.

Axis Bank and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.

Stocks in the News

ICICI Bank’s shares ended in the red even as it reported strong Q3 performance as well as indictment of Chanda Kochchar in the Videocon case.

Brokerages are largely upbeat on Jubilant FoodWorks’ performance, adding that the same store sales growth (SSSG) being better than estimates. Macquarie and Credit Suisse have upgraded their target prices. The stock ended 5 percent higher.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma plunged 6 percent on the back of poor numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Shares of NTPC added a percent on Thursday after company recommended bonus shares and reported better numbers for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1 percent after company's subsidiary bagged orders from IOC.

Shares of Tata Communications rose 2 percent after company announced robust numbers in the quarter ended December 2018.

Dabur India reported healthy numbers for October-December quarter as earnings beat analyst expectations on Thursday. Consolidated profit grew by 10.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 366 crore, which was ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 357 crore. The stock rose 3 percent higher.

Global Markets

European stocks were slightly higher as investors digested comments from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Stoxx 600 was 0.3 percent higher.

Major stocks in Asia closed mixed due to Chinese economy showing signs of contraction. The Shanghai composite gained around 0.35 percent to 2,584.57 and the Shenzhen component rose 0.117 percent to 7,479.22. The Shenzhen composite, however, slipped 0.698 percent to 1,274.74.