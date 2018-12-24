App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street | Bears take over D-Street as Sensex closes 272 pts lower; Nifty below 10,700

Investors failed to cheer based on recently announced GST rate cuts, while tepid global cues also weighed on the indices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The bear run continued on D-Street, signaling a possible halt to this Santa rally. The Nify has ended below 10,700, while the Sensex closed with cuts of nearly 300 points.

Barring the IT index, all sectoral indices ended in the red, with auto, banks, consumption, energy and metals have closed lower. In the midcaps space, The Nifty Midcap index ended 0.7 percent lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 271.92 points or 0.76% at 35470.15, while the Nifty was lower by 90.50 points or 0.84% at 10663.50. The market breadth was negative as 908 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,638 shares, while 142 shares were unchanged.

related news

Wipro and TCS were the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and JSW Steel lost the most.

The market will be shut on Tuesday on account of Christmas.

Stocks in the news

Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) gained 2 percent after company received an order worth Rs 148 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Share price of Unichem Laboratories added 2 percent after company received ANDA approval from USFDA.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 17.15 on Monday after the appointment of Dilip Bhatia as additional director.

Hero MotoCorp shares fell 4 percent after global brokerage house Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral.

GE Power India shares gained 3 percent after the company bagged electrical and mechanical works contract in Malaysia.

REC (earlier known as Rural Electrification Corporation) shares climbed 4 percent after the transfer of entire stake in Jawaharpur Firozabad Transmission Limited to Power Grid.

Global Markets

European shares opened lower in tandem with global markets’ performance. Stoxx 600 sank 0.4 percent during morning trade.

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday. Kospi slipped 0.31 percent to close at 2,055.01.
First Published on Dec 24, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK

