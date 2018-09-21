App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street | A volatile end to the week, Sensex falls 279 pts; DHFL tanks 45%

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 279.62 points or 0.75% at 36841.60, while the Nifty ended lower by 91.30 points or 0.81% at 11143.10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A largely volatile day has come to a close, with indices ending the day on a negative note. However, they are off the day’s low points. The Nifty has managed to give up 11,200 in today’s trade. The Sensex has closed over 200 points lower.

There was panic selling in the market as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), led by a huge drop in the shares of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), dragged financial stocks. The negativity spilled over to other marquee names such as Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gruh Finance and LIC Housing Finance, among others.

What particularly transpired in the trade today was selling activity in the bond markets. DSP Mutual Fund is believed to have sold DHFL paper at 11 percent discount in a bid to make provisions for its exposure to IL&FS’ paper. This triggered a selloff in the DHFL stock, which plunged over 50 percent, halving the share value in just a few hours. There was a knee-jerk reaction among other housing finance companies (HFCs) as well as other NBFC names too.

As a result, in the afternoon, the equity market saw a huge plunge, with the Sensex falling over 1,000 points. The Nifty had managed to breach 11,000-mark as well. However, the managements of DHFL and Indiabulls Housing Finance tried to allay fears and said that there was no such instances in the company. The company reiterated this in an analysts’ call that was organized later.

related news

Financials were buzzing in trade this morning as Yes Bank led the losers’ chart as investors reacted to RBI deciding to reduce Rana Kapoor’s term to January 2019.

The day began on a strong note as good global cues and stronger opening on the rupee boosted sentiment in D-Street. The Sensex had risen 300 points in intraday trade. But a sharp selloff in the afternoon, led by a 50 percent crash in Dewan Housing Finance’s shares as well as on Indiabulls Housing weighed big on the market.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 279.62 points or 0.75% at 36841.60, while the Nifty ended lower by 91.30 points or 0.81% at 11143.10. The market breadth is negative as 596 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,071 shares, while 155 shares were unchanged.

Shares of DHFL ended 45 percent lower, while top losers include Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance, while the gainers include ONGC, Wipro, Bharti Infratel and BPCL.

Stocks in News

Shares of Yes Bank fell 29 percent after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the tenor of Rana Kapoor, chief executive and managing director, till January 31, 2019.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon added more than 3 percent after it was declared lowest bidder for metro rail project of Rs 228.96 crore.

Gravita India rose nearly 9 percent intraday but ended flat even as it expanded its production capacity of Chittoor plant.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways ended 6 percent lower after Income tax investigation department conducted survey on company’s premises.

State Bank of India (SBI) ended half a percent lower after it concluded the issuance of USD 650 Mio Green Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes programme.

Global Markets

Asian markets were positive as investors took cues from positive handover from Wall Street. Nikkei 225 ended the week higher by 0.82 percent at 23,869.93.

European markets were higher as investors shrugged off worries over the U.S.-China trade dispute. Stoxx 600 edged up 0.54 percent.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.