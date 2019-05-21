App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down D-St: Traders book profits as indices hit record highs; all eyes on May 23

The broader market outperformed the benchmark with BSE Midcap and Smallcap ending with losses of 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Indian market started on a strong note on May 21 following the best day in a decade to hit a record high in morning trade. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 39,571.73 while the Nifty50 rose to a lifetime high of 11,883.55.

However, soon profit booking pulled the marked downwards. The S&P BSE Sensex saw a cut of nearly 400 points while the Nifty50 fell over 100 points.

The final tally – the S&P BSE Sensex plunged 382 points to close at 38,969 while the Nifty50 fell 119 points to end at 11,709.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark with BSE Midcap and Smallcap ending with losses of 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Amongst the sectoral indices, except consumer durables that ended with gains of 0.7 percent, all the other sector indices ended in red with auto, banking and metal being the top losers.

It looks like the market seems to have factored in a victory of NDA on May 23, but an adverse result could lead to steep correction in markets, suggest experts.

“After a sharp up move n May 20, the Indian benchmark indices witnessed profit taking at higher levels due to nervousness amongst market participants ahead of the actual election results,” Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“The key focus for market participants throughout this week would be on election outcome (May 23). The market is pricing in a clear victory for the NDA government and hence any disappointment on the result day could lead to a fall,” he said.

More than 50 stocks hit 52-week highs on the BSE that include Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, L&T, Titan Company, Siemens, Axis Bank and SBI, among others.

Tata Motors ended more than 7 percent lower after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2019. The global automaker reported a 49 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,108 crore. CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target at Rs 150 per share.

Jet Airways ended 14 percent higher on reports that Hinduja Group was finally set to bid for the grounded airline this week. "Hinduja Group is evaluating the Jet Airways opportunity," a spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) plummeted more than 4 percent, while that of Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) fell nearly 3 percent intraday despite the oil refining majors reporting strong Q4 numbers.

Brokerage firm CLSA has a sell rating on both companies, with a target at Rs 300 for BPCL and Rs 210 for HPCL.

According to CLSA, BPCL's core performance has been weak accompanied by lower-than-expected inventory gains. The brokerage said HPCL's refining was in line, but the company missed on marketing.

European markets traded higher after tensions eased slightly in the escalating trade war between the US and China. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.3 percent higher in early deals.

Stocks in Asia ended mostly higher as a temporary reprieve in US-China trade tensions provided a breather. The Shanghai Composite gained 1.23 percent to 2,905.97 and the Shenzhen component added 1.92 percent to 9,087.52.

Kospi rose 0.27 percent to close at 2,061.25. Australia’s ASX 200 was 0.37 percent higher to close at 6,500.10. Nikkei 225 in Japan lost 0.14 percent to close at 21,272.45. The Hang Seng index declined around 0.5 percent as of its final hour of trading.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

