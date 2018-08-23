App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amtek Auto locked at 5% lower circuit after reporting net loss of Rs 10,652cr for Q2FY18

Revenue was down 30 percent at Rs 343.62 crore versus Rs 497 crore (YoY).

Shares of Amtek Auto locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18).

It has touched 52-week low of Rs 5.89.

The company's Q2FY18 net loss was at Rs 10,652.17 crore versus loss Rs 755.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 30 percent at Rs 343.62 crore versus Rs 497 crore (YoY).

In the month of July, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved bid of UK-based Liberty House to acquire the debt ridden Amtek Auto.

The Chandigarh bench of the NCLT has approved the Liberty House bid on recommendation of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company.

Amtek has a total debt of Rs 12,603 crore and the liquidation value of its assets was determined at Rs 4,119 crore. Liberty House has offered Rs 3,225 crore affront and fresh infusion for stabilising and improving operations to the tune of Rs 500 crore. The total resolution amount stands at Rs 4,025 crore.

At 14:27 hrs Amtek Auto was quoting at Rs 5.89, down Rs 0.31, or 5.00 percent.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 02:41 pm

