Ample liquidity will continue supporting gold: Sriram Iyer

We believe that gold should not exceed more than 5-10 percent of your portfolio, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) What is fuelling the rally in India Gold or the international gold prices?

A) Both international and domestic prices have risen over the past few weeks supported by a safe-haven appeal for the metal.

Launch of massive quantitative easing (QE) programs by the global central banks has attracted investors towards gold from equities, as indicated in the gold holding of the world's largest ETF.

SPDR Gold Trust rose to over three-and-a-half-year high to 985.71 tonnes. The only factor limiting gains is the US Dollar.

The Dollar has remained stronger as investors have trusted cash over commodities or equities during this time of a global pandemic.

A) The current price of around $1,680 an ounce largely seems to have factored in the worst of pandemic, and stimulus by the US, Japan and others.

However, more of such monetary supports may stretch gold prices beyond $1,700 an ounce even to as high as $1,900 if the pandemic takes longer than currently anticipated followed by more money printing by central banks. However, we expect it to fall back towards $1,500/ounce after the dust settles.

Domestically, gold continues to trade in uncharted territories as rupee continues to weaken towards 77 per dollar.

However, India's gold imports plunged more than 73 percent on a year-on-year basis in March to nearly 6-1/2 year low of 25 tonnes amid record prices and a lockdown slowed retail demand despite the wedding season. This could limit the upside in prices.

On the downside, Rs 35,000 per 10 grams looks to be solid support.

A) The same question was asked in the 2008 financial crisis as equities took a back seat, and gold seemingly appeared attractive.

But in turn, gold also fell almost $400 from the highs. This was because investors preferred to hold onto cash.

A similar type of situation can be expected this time around. However, a medical crisis is leading to a financial one this time.

So, equities saw some weakness during the last 3-4 months. Gold did fall after profits were offset for margin calls in the equity market. However, the fall in gold has been limited this time.

What changed? One can say that apart from the US Fed launching an unprecedented QE program, almost all the major central bank around the globe launched their own QE to support their economies.

So, all the ample liquidity will definitely support gold.

But we believe that gold should not exceed more than 5-10 percent of your portfolio. So, we continue to maintain our stance of maintaining the ratio.

