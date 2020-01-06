Amid US-Iran tensions, USD/INR likely to trade with positive bias, high volatility

71.10 will continue to act as a short-term base, where the declining trend line support and 20-DMA are placed.
The bulls, as expected, took the USD/INR rally forward in the week gone by and the currency pair closed with a weekly gain of 0.315 paisa at 71.77. A sharp rise in price was witnessed on the back of the US and Iran tensions, which indirectly hurt the rupee sentiment and the currency pair closed at almost the highest level for the week.
Since August, the currency pair is locked in the broader range of 70.35 and 72.30 and many times the trading range contracted even further.
The last week’s movement changed the trading setup and we could go through high volatility in the coming days.
USD/INR DAILY SPOT
71.10 will continue to act as a short-term base, where the declining trend line support and the 20-DMA are placed. On an upside, 72.40 will remain a strong supply zone and the currency pair is likely to trade in the range of 71.10 and 72.40 with a positive bias. But, considering the current global situation, traders need to be ready for a probable breakout. Cautious stance needs to be adopted in the coming days as volatility can not be ruled out if geopolitical tensions escalate.
Trading Strategy
Considering the overall setup where volatility and bullish bias is expected, traders can go short in 71.50 PE and 72.5 CE at 0.0775 and 0.0625, respectively, and to deal with any kind of unexpected situation call option of 73 strike price can be bought at 0.0225.