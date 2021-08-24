Amid lockdown, online brokerages, crypto platforms see huge interest from non-metro cities

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown brought a new flock of investors to the financial markets amid low-interest rates, high liquidity and a booming stock market.

The sharpest spike in the wave of these first-time investors came from non-metro cities. As per the state-wise user registration data provided by BSE, user signups in Uttar Pradesh increased by almost 60 percent (as of August 23) compared to the previous year. In Odisha, the number has grown by 70 percent, while Assam saw a whopping 191 percent rise in new user signups. Other states such as Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have seen an increase of more than 80 percent.

Collectively, there has been a 45 percent increase in registered investors to more than 70 million compared to the previous year.

The apparent increase in interest from non-metro cities was not only limited to the equity markets but also the crypto space.

According to an Economic Times report, crypto selling platform CoinSwitch Kuber saw a 135 percent month-on-month growth in sign-ups from non-metro cities since June 2020, with Patna in the lead.

As per the report, most of these new entrants are looking at the financial market to generate passive income at a time when the job market has taken a hit and people have abundant time on their hands as they work from home.

“A single source of income is not enough if you want to be rich. You should have a passive income that is more than your active income, which can take care of your expenses,” 25-year-old Iqshant Aggarwal from Raipur told ET. “This is the freedom provided by investing and trading."