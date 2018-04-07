Amid fears of trade war FIIs withdrew over USD 250 mn from Indian equities

By Amit Gupta

After showing resilience near 10000-10100 against the sharp declines in US equity markets, the Nifty has started to witness a pullback, which can extend towards 10450.

The highest Put base is still placed at the 10000 strike, which is leading to this base formation. The short covering in the banking space was the major driving force in the current recovery.

The cool-off in bond yields and a dovish statement by the RBI in the recent monetary policy has been the major supportive factor. US 10-year yields have come down to 2.80% from 2.95% while India 10-year yield has come down to 7.15 percent from 7.8 percent.

As the Nifty has already moved up 300 points, the move from here would be more of consolidative with many range bound sessions.

This is why option writing in out of money options can fetch profits in the current choppy markets. Volatility has started declining, which may lead to a decline in option premiums.

The focus will be on the upcoming quarterly results. The expectation of better results can lead to stock-specific approach. Domestic institution buying has already led to a better performance from midcap and smallcap stocks.

The Nifty was up 2 percent during the week while midcap and smallcap indices were up 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively. The sharp surge in crude may lead to market weakness again.

Otherwise, adverse news flows from the US have been getting absorbed by the Nifty after witnessing almost 11 percent fall in the index. The immediate support for the Nifty is placed at 10200.

Bank Nifty: Put writing positions shift to 24500 strikes:

The index started the April series on a cheerful note and witnessed some follow-up buying. However, a sharp sell-off was seen on the back of trade war fears.

Still, the index managed to remain firm above 24100. Post the RBI’s monetary policy outcome, the index got the required steam. On the back of short covering, the index managed to end the week on an optimistic note well above 24700.

PSU and private sector banks viz. Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank continued to perform well whereas the index itself saw the closure of around 12% in terms of open interest on the weekly expiry day.

As the index moved above 24700, writers covered their OTM Puts and shifted positions to 24500 and 24700 strikes. On the Call side, an addition was seen in 25000 strikes followed by 25200.

The way IVs have been contracting indicate that the overall trend is likely to continue with further participation in the PSU pack. However, a close above 25000 would open up more upsides for the index

On the back of outperformance, the current price ratio of Bank Nifty/Nifty has moved towards 2.40 levels. We feel the current leg of short covering will continue.

This, in turn, will provide more steam to the index. The ratio is likely to further move towards its previous high levels of 2.45

Escalating trade wars continue to keep FIIs in risk-off mode:

The Week under review continued to be marred by escalating trade wars and weak economic data. This led to some growth premium tapering out not only from bonds (as bond yields on US 10-year & 30 years fell) but also from equities (equity markets also fell with world Index and EM Index falling close to 1%).

As the economic data from Europe to the US came in weak and the US President upped his trade tariff war talk, fresh allocation from FIIs was not seen in EMs.

During the week, FIIs withdrew over US$250 million from Indian equities. Outflows were also seen from other EMs with South Korea seeing an outflow of US$460 million and Taiwan of US$360 million. Indonesia and Thailand also saw outflows in the vicinity of US$100 million each.

In the F&O setup, short covering was seen in the index futures segment. However, there was still short addition that was added (amounting to US$240 million).

Index option buying of over US$2.5 billion was also unusually large, suggesting caution among participants. Markets continue to remain focused on trade war escalation that is adversely impacting financial conditions and the global growth story.

This is coupled with the sell-off in tech stocks of the US on data privacy concerns. The Libor-OIS blow out (currently at highest levels since 2009), which is causing concerns in the credit market, is also impacting already weakening financial conditions. Adding to data points that may trigger more worries includes the upcoming jobs reports.

If the US jobs report, that is due today, exhibits a weakening trend in non-farm payroll (expected 185000) & unemployment rate (4%), then the growth premium decline could trigger a further risk-off sentiment.

The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.