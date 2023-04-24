 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ami Organics shares surge 4% on plans to acquire 55% in Baba Fine Chemicals

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Baba Fine Chemicals is involved in the manufacturing of custom specialty chemicals used in semiconductor industry.

Ami Organics shares jumped over 4 percent in early trade on April 24 on the company's plan to acquire 55 percent stake in Baba Fine Chemicals.

Ami Organics will pay Rs 68.21 crore for the deal, expected to completed in six months from approval.

Baba Fine Chemicals  makes custom specialty chemicals used in the semiconductor industry. It reported a revenue of Rs 47.07 crore in FY23, up 29 percent over the previous year.

"It also marks Ami Organics' foray in the high entry barrier semiconductor industry. The acquisition is in line with Ami Organics’ strategy of expanding its speciality chemicals division to focus on niche products manufactured using advanced technology with low competition and high entry barriers," the company said in an exchange filing.