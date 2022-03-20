American investment advisor picks stake in 19 companies including Yes Bank, Angel One, BSE, CAMS, Mastek

live bse live

American investment advisor The Vanguard Group, Inc-owned Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund has acquired stake in 19 companies Yes Bank, Angel One, BSE, CAMS, Mastek, Century Plyboards, UTI AMC, and Route Mobile, via open market transactions on March 17. The net buying cost for the investment advisor firm was Rs 2,277.2 crore.

However, on the same day, Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold stake in 8 companies and bought shares in one company. Its total net selling stood at Rs 590.4 crore worth of shares.

On the same day, even the FII data in the cash market was very strong as they continued buying in India for a second consecutive session. They net bought Rs 2,800.14 crore worth of shares on Thursday against net buying of Rs 312 crore in previous session, after consistent selling for a month due to Ukraine-Russia war.

As per the bulk deals data on the NSE, amongst them, The Vanguard Group bought stake in same 8 companies where Integrated Core Strategies was the seller which were BSE Limited, Angel One, Grindwell Norton, GNFC, Mastek, NIIT, UTI AMC, and Yes Bank.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF acquired 15,48,032 equity shares in brokerage firm Angel One at an average price of Rs 1,607.83 per share, however, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 5,92,297 equity shares in the firm, as per the bulk deals data on the NSE.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF purchased 8,01,385 equity shares in BSE Limited, however, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 2,58,147 equity shares.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF bought 10,73,772 equity shares in Grindwell Norton, however, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) offloaded 5,88,352 equity shares in the same company.

In GNFC, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund purchased 29,98,241 equity shares in the company, however, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) was the seller for 11,65,505 equity shares.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund bought 36,98,73,766 equity shares in Yes Bank. However, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 17,56,48,290 equity shares in the private sector lender.

Among others, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund also made bulk buying in Birla Jute & Industries, Century Plyboards, Chemplast Sanmar, Computer Age Management Services, KNR Constructions, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Route Mobile, Saregama India, Vardhman Textiles, and VIP Industries.

In Sundaram Finance only, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund was the seller, offloading 22,78,300 equity shares, whereas Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) was the buyer only in NALCO, acquiring 1,53,95,487 equity shares.