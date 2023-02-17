 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AMCs in for a tough time as SEBI seeks to rationalise Total Expense Ratio

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

SEBI has directed mutual fund industry players to incorporate GST and transaction costs to the Total Expense Ratio (TER) of mutual funds.

Currently, the 12 percent GST and the transaction cost levied by distributors on investments are not included in the purview of the TER of the mutual funds.

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) might be in for a tough time as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed mutual fund industry players to incorporate Goods and Services Tax (GST) and transaction costs to the Total Expense Ratio (TER) of mutual funds.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the market regulator had called for a meeting with the prominent players of the MF industry as well as members of the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) to discuss the rationalisation of TER. This rationalisation of TER may impact distribution margin of MFs, the report added.

