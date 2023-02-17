AMCs in for a tough time as SEBI seeks to rationalise Total Expense Ratio

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) might be in for a tough time as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed mutual fund industry players to incorporate Goods and Services Tax (GST) and transaction costs to the Total Expense Ratio (TER) of mutual funds.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the market regulator had called for a meeting with the prominent players of the MF industry as well as members of the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) to discuss the rationalisation of TER. This rationalisation of TER may impact distribution margin of MFs, the report added.

Currently, the 12 percent GST and the transaction cost levied by distributors on investments are not included in the purview of the TER of the mutual funds.

As of now, smaller fund houses with assets up to Rs 500 crore under their belts can charge 2.25 percent for equity schemes and 2 percent for debt funds. Further, MF houses have been granted the liberty of charging 30 bps more if 30 percent of the gross new inflows or 15 percent of the average assets under management of the scheme are sourced from retail investors from beyond the top listed 30 cities. Previously, there have been several complaints that mutual fund distributors are shifting unsuspecting and gullible customers to new schemes from old ones, in order to earn higher commissions offered by the fund houses.

RBI Bulletin: UPI transaction growth falls in January 2023 from January 2022 During the meeting, SEBI officials, reportedly, pointed out that distribution margins eroded a lot of inflows last year and investors were led into picking up funds on the basis of their TER rather than their investment outlook, goals and appetite. Reportedly, SEBI has asked mutual funds houses to agree on a lower TER and asked that the bigger players to lead by example.

