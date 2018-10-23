App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambuja Cements slips 4% ahead of Q3 numbers

The company is likely to report a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 350 crore for the September quarter, according to Motilal Oswal’s estimates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Ambuja Cements shares down 4 percent intraday Tuesday ahead of its September quarter numbers to be declared later today.

Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher expects PAT at Rs 271.7 crore for the quarter under review.

Motilal Oswal expects dispatches to grow 6% YoY to 6.43 million tonnes in 2QCY18 led by volume growth in underlying markets.

“Average realisations are expected to increase 0.7% QoQ to Rs 4,632/tonne due to sequentially strong pricing in key markets of the West.

Revenue is likely to grow 4% YoY (and 4% QoQ) to Rs 2,980 crore,” the brokerage house said in its report.

Operating margin is expected to be 16.7%, the report further added.

Prabhudas Lilladher said volume is expected to grow 7.3% YoY at 5.4 million tonnes.

At 11:36 hrs Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 201.35, down Rs 4.45, or 2.16 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 11:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

