Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambuja Cements share price up 3% on Q4 earnings

Volumes grew about 7 percent YoY while cement realisation climbed nearly 3 percent YoY, lead to top-line growth of 10 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ambuja Cement | MFs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 5.19%, June - 5.17%, March - 4.84% | FIIs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 17.33%, June - 16.51%, March - 16.45% | YTD loss: 21.07% (Image: Company website)
The share price of Ambuja Cements climbed more than 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on February 24 after the company reported decent fourth-quarter earnings in line with analysts’ forecast.

The company, after the market hours on February 20, said its standalone net profit fell 15.35 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 454.9 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 537.37 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Volumes grew about 7 percent YoY while cement realisation climbed nearly 3 percent YoY. This led to top-line growth of 10 percent.

For the quarter, operating EBITDA stood at Rs 548 crore as against Rs 404 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The said quarter saw a reduction in key costs such as power and fuel and logistics on account of the low cost of fuel, operational efficiencies and optimisation in the supply chain.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share of Rs 2 aggregating to Rs 298 crore.

The board has fixed April 7 as the record date for the payment of the final dividend.

Shares of Ambuja Cements were trading 2.48 percent up at Rs 210.90 on BSE at 1120 hours.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 11:37 am

tags #Ambuja Cements #BSE #markets #stocks

