Ambuja Cements share price gains 2% ahead of quarterly, full-year earnings

The share price of Ambuja Cements gained 2 percent intraday on February 20, the day the company is to announce its quarterly and full-year earnings.

The company, which has a large exposure to north and central markets, is likely to report a 39 percent degrowth year-on-year in Q4CY19 standalone profit at Rs 329 crore, according to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The year-ago period's profit had major support from the tax credit of Rs 333 crore.

Revenue from operations is seen rising 7.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,070 crore during the quarter, while sales volumes may increase 2.8 percent to 6.3 million tonnes, led by stronger sales in December partly offset by weaker sales in October & November.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.

Operating numbers may be strong with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) likely rising 38 percent to Rs 560 crore and margin climbing 411 basis points to 18.24 percent YoY due to low base of the year-ago period, and lower fuel costs and fixed cost.

The stock was quoting at Rs 208.95, up Rs 3.00, or 1.46 percent on the BSE at 1048 hours.