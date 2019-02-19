App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambuja Cements rises 2% after strong Q4 results

Ambuja Cements' Q4 standalone net profit jumped 58.8 percent YoY to Rs 537 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Ambuja Cements rose 2.45 percent in early trade on February 19 after the company reported strong results for the quarter ended December.

The company's Q4 standalone net profit jumped 58.8 percent YoY to Rs 537 crore.

Ambuja Cements reported sales of Rs 2.765 crore, an increase of 5.8 percent from the same quarter last year. Cement sales volumes rose 4.4 percent to 6.13 million tonnes.

At 0918 hours, Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 200.95 on the BSE, up 1.57 percent.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

