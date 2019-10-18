Ambuja Cements likely to post strong double digit growth in Q3 profit, EBITDA

Ambuja Cements, on October 18, is likely to report strong double digit growth in September quarter earnings, driven by operating income and lower tax cost.

Brokerages expect year-on-year (YoY) profit to increase in the range of 40-109 percent for the third quarter while earnings before the interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth could be in the range of 35-70 percent, backed by higher realisation though volumes may decline YoY due to weak demand in west.

"Volume is expected to fall 3.5 percent YoY, but realisations are expected to expand by 5.6 percent YoY. Due to higher realisations and lower costs, EBITDA is expected to increase 73.4 percent," said Prabhudas Lilladher which expects the profit growth around 73 percent YoY.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.

Motilal Oswal sees the EBITDA margin expand by 630 bps YoY to 20 percent and the adjusted PAT rise 61 percent, compared to same quarter in 2018, but the revenue may fall 3 percent YoY.