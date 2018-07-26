Ambuja Cements gains 7% on strong Q2 nos; CLSA maintains buy with target Rs 300

Shares of Ambuja Cements gained 7.6 percent intraday Thursday as company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q2 standalone profit rose 27.3 percent to Rs 499 crore and revenue increases 5.7 percent to Rs 3,016.9 crore.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had imposed a penalty of Rs 1163.91 crore on Ambuja Cements. On appeal by the company, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in its order passed on Wednesday has upheld the said order.

The company is yet to receive the order of the NCLAT, it believes that on merits it has sufficient grounds for a successful appeal and intends to file the same with the Hon'ble Supreme Court, company said in release.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 300

Research house Nomura has maintained neutral call on Ambuja Cements with target of Rs 300 per share.

The strong results were driven by beat on all key parameters and volume growth to get better ahead of 2019 elections.

The research house believes that cement sector on the cusp of an upturn and prefers UltraTech and Shree Cement in that sector.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 300

CLSA has maintained buy on Ambuja Cements and cut target to Rs 300 from Rs 325 per share.

The Q2CY18 is well ahead of estimates and unit EBITDA got a boost from realisations and costs.

Factor in lower spot cement prices which leads to 8-13% cut in consolidated EPS estimates, it said.

At 11:22 hrs Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 222.45, up Rs 12.95, or 6.18 percent on the BSE.

