Ambuja Cements falls 2% on weak Q2 show; CLSA cuts target price to Rs 255

Brokerages have highlighted how Ambuja Cements had a subdued performance for September quarter. CLSA, in fact, has cut the target price to Rs 255, citing weak results and lowest unit EBITDA.

Ambuja Cement reported a 12.73 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 396.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, helped by growth in sales volume.

Part of the Swiss cement giant Lafarge Holcim, the company had clocked a net profit of Rs 351.29 crore in July-September 2017, Ambuja said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the period under review rose by 11.84 percent to Rs 6,097.53 crore as against Rs 5,451.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 255

CLSA said that September quarter results were weak and had lowest unit Ebitda in over a decade. Further, slight miss in realisation along with higher costs led to margin pressure. The sector’s fortunes solely rest on ability to raise prices and the near-term outlook is uncertain, it further added.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 230

Macquarie said that strong volume failed to offset cost pressure. Weak rupee, strong crude oil and stubborn coal prices keeping cost pressures elevated. Further, no capacity expansion could constrain volume growth, it added.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 261

The global research firm said that pace of cost acceleration will moderate ahead.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 285

Citi is constructive on cement space and expect price hikes after Diwali. Enterprise value per tonne at USD 100 is close to replacement cost.