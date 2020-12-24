MARKET NEWS

Ambuja Cements, ACC shares surge up to 10% on renewing TKH Agreement with Holcim Technology

Global brokerage firm Jefferies underscored that there have been investor concerns on the possibility of a hike and this move comes as a relief.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 11:22 AM IST
Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Shares of Ambuja Cements jumped 10 percent while those of ACC jumped 7 percent in morning trade on BSE on December 24, a day after both firms announced the renewal of the current Technology and Know-How Agreement (TKH Agreement) with Holcim Technology.

As the existing TKH Agreement was renewed the existing charge at 1 percent of net revenues continues for a period of two years.

The move was hailed by brokerages as positive and they retained their buy ratings on these stocks.

Global brokerage firm Jefferies underscored that there have been investor concerns on the possibility of a hike and this move comes as a relief.

ACC and Ambuja both are Jefferies' top sector buys. The target price for ACC is Rs 2,200 and for Ambuja at Rs 330, Jefferies said.

Brokerage firm Antique has maintained a buy on ACC with a target price of Rs 1,980 and a buy on Ambuja, too, with a target price of Rs 295.

"With overhang behind, investors' focus would again shift to core business and earnings," Antique said.

Most cement stocks are on course to wind up the calendar year 2020 on a positive note and analysts belives the sector may continue to witness traction in the year 2021, too.

Shares of Ambuja traded 4.53 percent higher at Rs 248.10 while those of ACC were 2.86 percent up at Rs 1624.75 at 1100 hours on BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #ACC #Ambuja Cements #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 24, 2020 11:22 am

