172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|amber-enterprises-shares-fall-3-after-qip-closes-5825041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amber Enterprises shares fall 3% after QIP closes

Amber Enterprises, a leading contract maker of room air conditioners (ACs), had launched a QIP on September 7 to raise around Rs 400 crore for growth capital.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amber Enterprises India share price fell more than 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on September 11 after the company's board approved the closure of qualified institutions placement (QIP).

In a BSE filing on September 10, Amber said the QIP Committee approved the issue and allotment of 22,47,191 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 1,780 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 1,770 per equity share), aggregating to approximately Rs 400 crore.

Amber Enterprises, a leading contract maker of room air conditioners (ACs), launched the QIP on September 7 to raise around Rs 400 crore for growth capital. The issue closed on September 10.

Close

The company launched the issue at a floor price of Rs 1,798.72 per share. The issue price for 22.47 lakh shares to be allotted to eligible qualified buyers set at Rs1,780 per share was at a discount of 1.04 percent to the floor price.

The company's shares were trading 2.70 percent lower at Rs 1,849 on BSE on September 11.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Amber Enterprises India #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.