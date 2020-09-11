Amber Enterprises shares fall 3% after QIP closes

Amber Enterprises India share price fell more than 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on September 11 after the company's board approved the closure of qualified institutions placement (QIP).

In a BSE filing on September 10, Amber said the QIP Committee approved the issue and allotment of 22,47,191 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 1,780 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 1,770 per equity share), aggregating to approximately Rs 400 crore.

Amber Enterprises, a leading contract maker of room air conditioners (ACs), launched the QIP on September 7 to raise around Rs 400 crore for growth capital. The issue closed on September 10.

The company launched the issue at a floor price of Rs 1,798.72 per share. The issue price for 22.47 lakh shares to be allotted to eligible qualified buyers set at Rs1,780 per share was at a discount of 1.04 percent to the floor price.

The company's shares were trading 2.70 percent lower at Rs 1,849 on BSE on September 11.