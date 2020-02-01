Amber Enterprises share price climbs 3%; Emkay remains bullish after strong Q3 results

Shares of Amber Enterprises rallied nearly 3 percent in early trade on February 1 after brokerage house Emkay retained its bullish stance on the back of strong earnings in October-December period.

The stock shot up more than 100 percent in last one year amid strong growth. It was quoting at Rs 1,550, up Rs 41.40, or 2.74 percent on the BSE at 0915 hours IST.

Amber continued its strong performance, beating revenue estimate by 30 percent, with Room Air Conditioner (RAC) volumes growing at 35 percent YoY. New customer additions and increased business from existing customers led to strong volume growth.

The skew in product mix toward Indoor Units (IDUs) led to lower gross margins and higher other operating expenses, which in turn restricted growth in EBITDA.

The operating performance of subsidiaries continued to remain encouraging with margin expansion.

"We are now factoring in 42 percent volume growth in FY20E, while growth should moderate in FY21-22E due to a high base. Sidwal's performance remained healthy with a strong order book and continued reduction in working capital days," said Emkay.

The strong performance has driven a 3-12 percent EBITDA upgrade for FY20-22, it added.

Hotter summers can provide upside to 16 percent RAC volume growth projection for FY21, according to Emkay which maintained buy call with a revised target price of Rs 1,664 (implying 10 percent potential upside from current levels) and overweight stance in Emkay Alpha Portfolio.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 52 percent YoY to Rs 790 crore, driven by strong growth in the Air Conditioner segment, which witnessed 37 percent revenue growth YoY; and stellar revenue growth across subsidiaries.

EBITDA grew 87.4 percent YoY to Rs 54.3 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 6.9 percent (up 129bps YoY). The improvement in EBITDA margin stemmed from better subsidiary margins. Employee and Other expenses increased 112 percent and 55 percent YoY.

Profit stood at Rs 24.8 crore versus Rs 4 crore in Q3FY19, boosted by the write-back of deferred tax credit amounting to Rs 7.17 crore.