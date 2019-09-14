App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aluminium prices may rebound on declining stockpiles, lower stocks

We expect MCX Aluminium prices to trade higher in the near term.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Last week, precious metals prices remained lacklustre ahead of ECB and Fed economic policy.

Comex Gold prices traded down 0.2 percent last week while Comex Silver prices closed higher by 0.8 percent. Base metal complex witnessed some relief rally after the US-China showed positive signs towards a compromise on trade policy.

Close

All the metals prices traded positive with 1 percent gains except Nickel which lost =2 percent after LME inventories rose by 6 percent in a single day. Energy complex remained mixed last week.

related news

Aluminium prices have remained almost unchanged since the start of the year. This subdued performance was in relation to poor auto sales and weak Chinese economy. Chinese aluminium production has remained flat but due to the shutdown of outdated capacity, the market deficit will widen to 1 million tonne.

Shanghai aluminium prices are behaving relatively strongly as compared to the LME prices. Declining LME stocks currently below 1 million tonnes will also be acting as a supporting factor. Indonesia is also planning of expediting an export ban on bauxite, the raw material used to produce aluminium.

Next week’s, Fed dovish monetary easing may provide further support to the aluminium prices. We expect MCX Aluminium prices to trade higher towards Rs 147-150/kg in the near term. Currently, prices are trading at Rs 138/kg.

The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Commodity

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.