Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts gained 10 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 130.05 per kg in a business turnover of 4,449 lots.

Representative image
Representative image

Aluminium prices on Wednesday edged up 0.08 per cent to Rs 130.05 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:46 pm

