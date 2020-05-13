Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices on Wednesday edged up 0.08 per cent to Rs 130.05 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts gained 10 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 130.05 per kg in a business turnover of 4,449 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.