Aluminium futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts gained 10 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 130.05 per kg in a business turnover of 4,449 lots.Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.
First Published on May 13, 2020 03:46 pm