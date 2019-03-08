Aluminium futures up 0.28% on spot demand, global cues

Aluminium prices inched up 0.28 percent to Rs 144.25 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March edged up by 40 paise, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 144.25 per kg in 1,965 lots.

Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices.