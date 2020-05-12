Aluminium futures slip on muted demand

Aluminium prices on Tuesday softened 0.53 per cent to Rs 130.90 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts eased by 70 paise, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 130.90 per kg in a business turnover of 4,012 lots. However, the metal for delivery in June contracts was trading up by 45 paise, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 132.75 per kg in 89 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.