Aluminium futures slip 0.14% on weak spot cues

Aluminium prices were trading down 0.14 percent at Rs 146.25 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators cut down their positions, taking negative cues from the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March declined by 20 paise, or 0.14 percent, at Rs 146.25 per kg in a business turnover of 1,678 lots.

The metal for delivery in April edged up by 10 paise, or 0.07 percent, at Rs 146.40 per kg in 488 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices here.