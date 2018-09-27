App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures extend losses on low demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in October eased by 35 paise, or 0.23 per cent to Rs 149.25 per kg in a business turnover of 55 lots.

Aluminium prices shed 0.23 per cent to Rs 149.25 per kg in futures trading Thursday as speculators engaged in trimming their positions, taking negative cues from spot market on easing demand.

In a similar fashion, the metal for delivery in September shed 30 paise, or 0.20 per cent to Rs 147.75 per kg in 89 lots.

In a similar fashion, the metal for delivery in September shed 30 paise, or 0.20 per cent to Rs 147.75 per kg in 89 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, mainly kept pressure on aluminium prices at futures trade.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 01:00 pm

