Alphabet public market capitalisation tops $1 trillion

The company joined Microsoft Amazon.com and Apple in crossing the threshold as its shares closed up 0.76% at $1,450.16 on the session.
The public market capitalisation of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion (£764.88 billion) mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level.The company joined Microsoft. Amazon.com and Apple in crossing the threshold as its shares closed up 0.76 percent at $1,450.16 on the session.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 01:44 pm