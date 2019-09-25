'Allocate 60% money to equities, 25% to gold; bet on FMCG, capital goods, select pvt banks'

A gradual recovery is possible and sectors like capital goods and FMCG can perform better. However, one has to be selective and accumulate stocks from medium to long-term perspective, Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Securities, said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpts:

Q: The Nifty hit a seven-month low and corrected more than 11 percent from its record high. Do you expect the market to correct another 5-10 percent or all negatives have been priced in?

A: Though the Nifty50 index reacted over the past seven months, last Friday's announcement of significant cut in corporate tax rates has changed the medium-term narrative. The key indices retraced over 50 percent of previous down swing and thereby, a strong base seems to be in place between the zone of 10,600 and 10,800.

Once the ongoing euphoric move gets over, one can use any dips towards the mentioned zone to accumulate select stocks from a long-term perspective.

Q: Data clearly indicates a slowdown in auto, but there is no consensus on the Street if it is cyclical or structural. Your thoughts? Will analysts have to value the sector differently now?

A: The NSE Auto sector index has almost reacted for seven quarters in a row and looks more cyclical in nature. Given the sharp correction during this period the index may attempt to stabilise and reverse from around the zone of 7,700. The internals of this sector index indicates that the ongoing fall may be arrested on near-term basis. The sector may attempt to bottom out and revive over the next couple of quarters.

Q: Interest in midcaps and smallcaps seems to have returned over the last couple of weeks. Is it smart money chasing these stocks? Do you think it is a good time to invest?

A: The midcaps and smallcaps indices do display some signs of recovery. Smart investors are nibbling on some of these stocks, where value is relatively cheap with limited downside. From a time horizon of two to three years, one can accumulate some of the good stocks over the next few months.

Q: Some market players believe the economic conditions may gradually improve in the second half of FY20. Do you agree? Which sectors could drive it -- auto, capital goods, real estate or others?

A: A gradual recovery is possible. Sectors like capital goods and FMCG display scope to perform better. However, one has to be selective and accumulate stocks from medium to long-term perspective.

Q: What is your view on crude oil prices after the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities? Is it a worry for India and for how long?

A: Crude futures are consolidating above their long-term averages. The evolving structure on higher timeframes favour consolidation and a gradual rise on near-term basis. Considering the fact that the Indian rupee is appreciating against US dollar, the scenario may not be as bad as it seems to appear. The long-term seasonal trends indicate softening over the next couple of months.

Q: If one were to invest Rs 10 lakh now in equity, gold and fixed income, what would be an ideal mix? What sectors are best to consider if investing in equity?