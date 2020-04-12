'Allocate 30% of your portfolio to gold as prices may soar to Rs 48,000-50,000 in 2020'

Allocate at least 30 percent of your portfolio in Gold ETFs, and another 30 percent in cash till a cure for COVID-19 is found, or lockdown is removed, Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

edited excerpts:

A) History suggests that at a time of risk-off situations, gold has prevailed over other asset classes.

In the domestic market especially the prices shall keep reflecting higher growth in gold compared to Global Comex as the depreciating rupee factor shall play a role.

The rupee which was trading at Rs72/$ odd average rate in March has spiked to an average rate to Rs 74-76/$ levels which indicates that the price of USDINR pair shall keep giving support to the yellow metal.

Q) What levels can gold achieve in 2020?

A) With current developments of lockdown and unavailability of physical buying, there is more interest in the futures contractual buying. I think it can move beyond Rs 48,000 to Rs 50,000 with base support near Rs 39,500.

A) Yes, it does make sense to be overweight, as non-risky and safe-haven buying have been the flavor of trading since the US-China Trade issues in the latter half of 2018.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.