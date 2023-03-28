 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Logistics gains 5% on a stake pick up in Gati-Kintetsu Express

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Shares of Allcargo Logistics gained five percent on March 27 after the company said it will buy a 30 percent stake (or 1.50 lakh shares) in Gati-Kintetsu Express for Rs 406.71 crore.

The Mumbai-based logistics company had received a green signal from the board to acquire a 30 percent stake in Gati Kintetsu Express from its Japanese JV partner Kintetsu World Express (KWE) group. In the JV, the Allcargo group company Gati holds a 70 percent stake and KWE holds the remaining 30 percent.

Further, the deal includes purchasing 1.3 lakh shares (26 percent) from KWE-Kintetsu World Express (S) and 20,000 shares (4 percent) from KWE Kintetsu Express, the company added.

At 10:51 am, shares of Allcargo Logistics were trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 356.6 on the BSE.