Allcargo Logistics gains 5% even after Jefferies slashes target price

Jefferies sees Allcargo Logistics as pure play on international trade and domestic logistics

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Allcargo Logistics rose 5 percent on July 7 with global brokerage firm Jefferies retaining its "buy" recommendation on the stock, confident about the logistic player’s prospects. The brokerage, however, trimmed its target price to Rs 370 from Rs 500 to factor in the demerger.

Allcargo Logistics’ group is planning over Rs 1,000 crore of investments by its recently demerged subsidiaries Allcargo Terminals and TransIndia Real Estate, both of which will also be listed on the bourses. The expectation is that the demerged entities will be listed by July 2023 end.

At 10.40 am, the stock was trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 286.55 on the BSE.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

Jefferies said in a note to clients, "ALL (Allcargo Logistics) is a pure play on international trade and domestic logistics". The brokerage firm noted that the management is focussed on cementing its leadership position in the global Less than-Container-Load (LCL) market and further gaining market share.

Jefferies believes that a good franchise is available at 14.3 times FY24 Price to Earnings. It sees 27 percent compounded annual growth Earnings Per Share in FY24-26 between the express business turnaround and international volume growth recovering.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.