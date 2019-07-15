App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allahabad Bank plunges 15% on reporting fraud of Rs 1,775 cr by Bhushan Power

It is the second lender, after Punjab National Bank, to report fraud by Bhushan Power

Shares of public sector lender Allahabad Bank crashed 14.5 percent intraday on July 15 after the company reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel.

It is the second lender, after Punjab National Bank, to report fraud by Bhushan Power.

The Kolkata-based state-owned lender in its BSE filing on July 13 said it reported fraud of Rs 1,774.82 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks," it added.

The bank said it has already made provisions of Rs 900.2 crore against the exposure.

Earlier this month, Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a Rs 3,800 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel, which is in advanced stages of resolution at the National Company Law Tribunal.

Bhushan Power & Steel defaulted on Rs 47,700 crore worth of loans in 2017 and was one of the cases referred for resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The company is also facing probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The stock was quoting at Rs 42.30, down Rs 4.85, or 10.29 percent on the BSE at 1020 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 10:56 am

