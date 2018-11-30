Allahabad Bank gains 2% ahead of board meeting to consider fund raising

Allahabad Bank shares rose 1.8 percent intraday Friday ahead of board meeting next week to consider the proposal of raising equity capital.

The public sector lender informed exchanges that a meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on December 6 to consider and approve a proposal for raising equity capital of around Rs 3,054 crore.

The bank will raise funds through preferential allotment of new equity shares to the Government of India against their capital infusion of Rs 3,054 crore subject to requisite approval of shareholders and other statutory/ regulatory authorities.

The lender said the said capital infusion fund has already been remitted by the Government of India on November 12 and the same is being maintained by the bank as "Share Application Money, Pending Allotment".

At 14:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 47.70, up Rs 0.40, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.