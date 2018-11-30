App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allahabad Bank gains 2% ahead of board meeting to consider fund raising

Allahabad bank will raise funds through preferential allotment of new equity shares to the Government of India against their capital infusion of Rs 3,054 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Allahabad Bank shares rose 1.8 percent intraday Friday ahead of board meeting next week to consider the proposal of raising equity capital.

The public sector lender informed exchanges that a meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on December 6 to consider and approve a proposal for raising equity capital of around Rs 3,054 crore.

The bank will raise funds through preferential allotment of new equity shares to the Government of India against their capital infusion of Rs 3,054 crore subject to requisite approval of shareholders and other statutory/ regulatory authorities.

The lender said the said capital infusion fund has already been remitted by the Government of India on November 12 and the same is being maintained by the bank as "Share Application Money, Pending Allotment".

At 14:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 47.70, up Rs 0.40, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 02:22 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.