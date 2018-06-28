App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank up 2-3% on capital raising plan

Canara Bank at it board meeting approved to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through employee stock purchase scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Allahabad Bank and Canara Bank rose 2-3 percent intraday Thursday on the bank of capital raising plan.

The Allahabad Bank at its annual general meeting held on June 27 2018 approved raising of Rs 1,900 crore equity capital of the bank through QIP, FPO, rights issue or in combination thereof.

Canara Bank at it board meeting approved to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through employee stock purchase scheme.

Out of total capital raising plan of Rs 7,000 crore for the year 2018-19, the board has decided to raise equity share capital upto Rs 60 crore ( upto 6 crore equity shares with face value of Rs10 each), through Canara Bank Employee Share Purchase Scheme amounting to a maximum of Rs 1000 crore (including premium).

The capital is to be raised in one or more tranches subject to mandatory/regulatory approvals from the GoI/SEBI/Other regulatory agencies.

At 11:18 hrs Allahabad Bank was quoting at Rs 41.70, up 1.21 percent and Canara Bank was quoting at Rs 249.65, up 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Allahabad Bank was down 45 percent and Canara Bank fell 32 percent in the last 6 months.

The Nifty PSU Banking index was down 0.38 percent at 2798.40.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 11:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.