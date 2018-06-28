Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank up 2-3% on capital raising plan

Shares of Allahabad Bank and Canara Bank rose 2-3 percent intraday Thursday on the bank of capital raising plan.

The Allahabad Bank at its annual general meeting held on June 27 2018 approved raising of Rs 1,900 crore equity capital of the bank through QIP, FPO, rights issue or in combination thereof.

Canara Bank at it board meeting approved to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through employee stock purchase scheme.

Out of total capital raising plan of Rs 7,000 crore for the year 2018-19, the board has decided to raise equity share capital upto Rs 60 crore ( upto 6 crore equity shares with face value of Rs10 each), through Canara Bank Employee Share Purchase Scheme amounting to a maximum of Rs 1000 crore (including premium).

The capital is to be raised in one or more tranches subject to mandatory/regulatory approvals from the GoI/SEBI/Other regulatory agencies.

At 11:18 hrs Allahabad Bank was quoting at Rs 41.70, up 1.21 percent and Canara Bank was quoting at Rs 249.65, up 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Allahabad Bank was down 45 percent and Canara Bank fell 32 percent in the last 6 months.

The Nifty PSU Banking index was down 0.38 percent at 2798.40.

Posted by Rakesh Patil