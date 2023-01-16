 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All large-cap, blue-chip stocks to shift to T+1 settlement cycle from Jan 27

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

The Indian equity market will completely shift to a shorter trading cycle called, T+1 settlement, on January 27. This will allow buyers and sellers to get shares and money in their accounts one day after the trade ends.

The T+1 settlement system will give investors the option to trade more by rolling the funds and shares faster. The settlement cycle is said to be completed only when the buyer receives the shares and the seller receives the money.

In India, the settlement process is based on the rolling settlement principle of T+2 as of now. Reducing the settlement cycle further to T+1 will enhance market liquidity.

November 8, 2021, the stock exchanges informed that it will implement T+1 settlement cycle in a phased manner, starting with the bottom 100 stocks in terms of market value, from February 25, 2022. Thereafter, 500 more stocks will be added based on the same criteria of market value from the last Friday of March 2022 and every following month thereafter.

Those transacting in stocks falling under T+1 settlement cycle will get their money or shares delivered in less than 24 hours.