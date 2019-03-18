Algorithmic trading: This Matt Radtke study can help you reduce risks

In simple terms, Algorithmic trading means introducing the use of algorithms into trading. An algorithm can be defined as a set of steps or rules which are followed to solve some problems.

Popularly known as ‘Algo’ trading, it can be programmed to take advantage of the trend on either side. Traditionally, analysis of technical charts, indicators or studies have been used to make buying or selling decisions. However, there is often a time lag when it comes to executing the decision.

To overcome this hurdle, algorithmic trading uses a set of rules to enter and exit trades which the system discovers. A well-designed algo often outperforms most manual portfolio managers, traders and investors.

Experts say that with the right techniques and tools, some of the risks involved in trading on the basis of technical charts can be removed.

Recently, Matt Radtke, an AmiBroker consultant, and trader from the US explained the process of creating one such trading strategy, refining the rules and verifying the robustness of the results, in a webinar. Radtke also showed how to use SuperTrend indicator to build a simple strategy in AmiBroker.

AmiBroker is a high-performance tool for testing and analysing trading strategies.

For example, within AmiBroker, a trader can use AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) to create complex custom indicators, trading strategies, etc.

For those not familiar with the SuperTrend indicator, it is basically a variation on other types of volatility bands, using a multiple of ATR (average true range) to define bands above and below the current average price.

In the indicator, a trading instrument is assumed to be in a downtrend when the price moves below the lower band, and in an uptrend when the price is above the upper band.

Using only the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices, Radtke demonstrated a strategy that used only the SuperTrend indicator and some time constraints to significantly outperform Buy and Hold on the same instruments.

In simplest terms, the strategy was long each instrument when it was in an uptrend, and short the instrument during a downtrend.

Applying the strategy to 5-minute bars resulted in a 315 percent increase in Compound Annual Return and a 63 percent decrease in max drawdown when compared to buying Nifty in 2010 and holding it through 2018.

Similar performance gains were seen with Bank Nifty and with a system trading both instruments at once.

