App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Algorithmic trading: This Matt Radtke study can help you reduce risks

Algorithmic trading uses a set of rules to enter and exit trades which the system discovers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In simple terms, Algorithmic trading means introducing the use of algorithms into trading. An algorithm can be defined as a set of steps or rules which are followed to solve some problems.

Popularly known as ‘Algo’ trading, it can be programmed to take advantage of the trend on either side. Traditionally, analysis of technical charts, indicators or studies have been used to make buying or selling decisions. However, there is often a time lag when it comes to executing the decision.

To overcome this hurdle, algorithmic trading uses a set of rules to enter and exit trades which the system discovers. A well-designed algo often outperforms most manual portfolio managers, traders and investors.

Experts say that with the right techniques and tools, some of the risks involved in trading on the basis of technical charts can be removed.

related news

Recently, Matt Radtke, an AmiBroker consultant, and trader from the US explained the process of creating one such trading strategy, refining the rules and verifying the robustness of the results, in a webinar. Radtke also showed how to use SuperTrend indicator to build a simple strategy in AmiBroker.

AmiBroker is a high-performance tool for testing and analysing trading strategies.

For example, within AmiBroker, a trader can use AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) to create complex custom indicators, trading strategies, etc.

For those not familiar with the SuperTrend indicator, it is basically a variation on other types of volatility bands, using a multiple of ATR (average true range) to define bands above and below the current average price.

In the indicator, a trading instrument is assumed to be in a downtrend when the price moves below the lower band, and in an uptrend when the price is above the upper band.

Using only the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices, Radtke demonstrated a strategy that used only the SuperTrend indicator and some time constraints to significantly outperform Buy and Hold on the same instruments.

In simplest terms, the strategy was long each instrument when it was in an uptrend, and short the instrument during a downtrend.

Applying the strategy to 5-minute bars resulted in a 315 percent increase in Compound Annual Return and a 63 percent decrease in max drawdown when compared to buying Nifty in 2010 and holding it through 2018.

Similar performance gains were seen with Bank Nifty and with a system trading both instruments at once.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

Trainee Journalist Admits to Killing Magazine Editor, Says He Had been ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.