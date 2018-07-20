Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 2% on EIR from USFDA

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 2.5 percent intraday Friday as company received EIR form USFDA for its Karakhadi facility.

The company has received EIR (establishment inspection report) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at our API facility at Karakhadi during the period from May 14 to May 18, 2018.

With this, all manufacturing facilities of the company for international markets are FDA compliant.

The company's board meeting will be held on July 26 and July 27, 2018, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 10:01 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 522.30, up Rs 8.55, or 1.66 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil