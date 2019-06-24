Alembic Pharma gains 3% on USFDA nod for Bromfenac Ophthalmic solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3 percent intraday on June 24 after the company received approval from the US health regulator for a drug that treats pain in cataract surgery.

"We have received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09 percent," the pharma company said in its filing.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Bromday Ophthalmic Solution of Bausch & Lomb.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery.

Alembic said Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution has an estimated market size of $6 million for twelve months ending December 2018, according to IQVIA data.