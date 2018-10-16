Alembic Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for anti-diabetic drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock rallied 2.65 percent intraday Tuesday owing to approval from the US health regulator for anti-diabetic drug.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Alogliptin tablets, which are available in 6.25 mg, 12.5 mg and 25mg strengths.

The company said the tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Nesina tablets of Takeda Pharms USA.

Alogliptin tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The drug has an estimated market size of $65.6 million for twelve months ending December 2017 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 78 ANDA approvals (64 final approvals and 14 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 11:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 603.80, up Rs 7.95, or 1.33 percent on the BSE.